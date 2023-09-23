Liverpool close the door on Madrid as Reds set to imminently clinch new deal – report

Liverpool fans may have been fearing the worst after reports and murmurs emerged over interest from La Liga giants Real Madrid and Barcelona in Trent Alexander-Arnold with two years left on his deal.

90min sources claimed that both outfits maintain an ‘active interest’ in the England international, though a fresh report from Football Insider may be about to put that worry to bed.

It has now been claimed that the Reds have reached an agreement in principle with the 24-year-old over fresh terms at Anfield.

Do whatever it takes to keep Trent at Liverpool

If on the money, it’s hugely important news for Jurgen Klopp and Co., especially given the No.66’s elevated importance in the manager’s new box formation.

Beyond that though, it’s clear for all to see that Alexander-Arnold is not only arguably the leading right-back in world football, but also one of the most talented footballers across the globe full stop.

To lose the services of our vice-captain – and a bolt-on Liverpool skipper down the line – in the relatively near future would be a devastating hammer blow of epic proportions.

Get it done and get it done quickly, Reds!

