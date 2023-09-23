Liverpool fans will be interested to hear Moyes’ thoughts on who can win the Premier League this season

Liverpool fans will be feeling positive after a good start to the season and it seems that our performances have attracted the attention of many away from Anfield, including David Moyes.

Speaking with the media, via whufc.com, the Scot spoke about the Reds: “Liverpool can challenge for the title this year. People say we’ve made a good start to the season but Liverpool have won all their games but one so far.

“Overall, they’ve had a good start. They are also introducing new players into their squad like us. From a distance though, it looks like Liverpool are starting to get into their best form”.

After a disappointing campaign last time out, there has been a lot of change on Merseyside this summer but thankfully we’ve seen new players bed into a great team very quickly.

Dominik Szoboszlai seems to have been the headline maker but Alexis Mac Allister has also been a huge plus and we enjoyed decent cameos from Ryan Gravenberch and Wataru Endo in our opening Europa League clash.

Add this to the fact that we’re still unbeaten, have showcased our ability to come from behind and are currently enjoying the best run in the Premier League in terms of not losing a game since April – it’s all looking rosy.

To hear from those away from the club that there is a belief we could have our hands on the title come the end of May is certainly exciting but we have a long time to go until this can be taken seriously.

Jurgen Klopp will be keeping to his old mantra of one game at a time but will hold hope of success in all the four competitions we’re involved in, with the main focus being restoring our Champions League status next year.

Whether that’s from a top four finish or a Europa League victory – anything further than that will be a bonus and if we keep up this form, there’s no reason that this can’t be a season to remember.

