Liverpool game-changer ready to explode this season; Van Dijk says the world’s finally seen his potential

Virgil van Dijk has lauded Darwin Nunez’s potential after a goalscoring display in Austria against LASK.

The former Benfica hitman scored a second-half penalty to level proceedings in Liverpool’s opening group stage game, paving the way for the Reds to secure their first three points in the Europa League.

“Everyone has a role to play whether you start or not. Everyone has now seen the potential and the quality he has,” the Dutchman was quoted as saying by RTE.

“Against LASK, Darwin was important with the goal. Long may it continue, and with the other boys as well.

“Up front, the competition is quite good. They all have to push each other and it’s good to see.”

The 24-year-old has enjoyed a productive campaign for the Merseysiders in 2023/24, registering five goal contributions in six games (a goal or assist every 46 minutes).

READ MORE: Liverpool close the door on Madrid as Reds set to imminently clinch new deal – report

READ MORE: ‘Made sure I knew’ – What Alex Ferguson sent Graeme Souness in grateful gesture for Man Utd title win

Darwin Nunez: Destined to explode this season?

Jurgen Klopp has already made clear that the most important factor to consider with Nunez at the moment is how well he’s playing for Liverpool.

The goals will indeed come, though, judging by his current ratio for minutes spent on the pitch, he has absolutely nothing to worry about.

Capped off with a game-changing cameo against Newcastle United, not to mention successive impressive outings against Aston Villa and Wolves, there’s plenty to be excited about when it comes to the Uruuguayan’s future at Anfield.

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Liverpool’s challenge before January transfer window, mentality monsters back? Reds player ‘hung out to dry’ and much more!