Liverpool’s summer midfield target puts pen to paper; Romano confirmed

Liverpool were linked with most midfielders in Europe this summer and although we now have a great selection of players at our disposal, it seems that one reported target is now off the cards for the long-term.

As reported by Fabrizio Romano: ‘EXCLUSIVE: Newcastle agree new deal with Bruno Guimarães, here we go! It’s done — contract until June 2028 🚨⚪️⚫️ #NUFC

⚠️ Key detail: understand the new deal will include release clause and it will be in the region of £100m. Bruno, so happy to extend as he loves the club.

In truth it never really felt like a deal we could pull off due to the financial might of the Geordies and the fact that they already have Champions League football in this campaign, ahead of what is likely to be a sustained period of challenging at the top of the league.

Seeing as it’s Eddie Howe’s side’s maiden campaign in the top tier of European football, it could lead to a knock-on effect of worse performances in domestic competitions which could open the door for some of their better players to depart.

Bruno Guimaraes is certainly one of them and you can understand Jorg Schmadtke would have viewed the Brazilian as a top target in our midfield rebuild this summer.

Now though, it seems that we will have to wave goodbye to our chances of signing the 25-year-old – unless we’re willing to fork out a huge transfer fee if we’re absolutely convinced we need the player.

Given the signings of Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch, as well as the presence of those already at the club, it seems that we’re already well stocked in this department.

The former Lyon man may remain on our radars but only in the case of major change at both Anfield and St. James’ Park in the coming years.

You can view the Guimaraes contract news via @FabrizioRomano on X:

