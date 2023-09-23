(Video) Mane jumps on Firmino’s back to celebrate goal against teammate turned foe

Sadio Mane and Bobby Firmino will forever be associated together due to their time at Anfield and it seems that our former No.10 forgot that he was now the opponent of an old friend.

During the match between Al-Nassr and Al-Ahli, our former heroes were playing for the opposite teams and after one goal for the home side – the Senegalese winger jumped on the back of our former No.9.

The Brazilian didn’t seem as happy as his old friend in the moment and it was quite a strange decision from the former Bayern Munich man to almost mock his former teammate.

We’re sure that there’s no bad blood between the two but it’s certainly an interaction that’s worth a watch!

You can watch the video of Mane and Firmino via @lfcels on X:

Lol Sadio jumping on Bobby’s back after his team scored 🤣 pic.twitter.com/9hDlKOeouy — 𝙀𝙡𝙨 𝙀 (@lfcels) September 23, 2023

