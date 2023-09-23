Moises Caicedo’s agent reveals why ‘the boy only wanted Chelsea’ in £116m transfer

Moises Caicedo was close to becoming our most expensive signing in history this summer but Chelsea were the team who won his services and now the player’s agent has spoken publicly about the transfer for the first time.

Speaking with SPORTITALIA (translated) agent Andrea Pellegatti discussed the price for the midfielder: “116 million pounds, equivalent to 133 million euros. The result of long work on the player, who quickly progressed in England after moving to Belgium. With De Zerbi he exploded and then we arrived at Chelsea and Liverpool who they fought over it…

“The amount paid is not random. It was finalised in the last few hours, but the boy only wanted Chelsea, who had started to show their interest consistently since January.”

It’s certainly not much of a secret that we were involved in the fight for the 21-year-old but it was a deal with Brighton and never the player, which was the main issue.

Whether the Ecuadorian and his parent club will already be having doubts about each other following a poor start to the season, is another issue but it does seem like we may have got the better end of the deal.

Although the trio of Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister and the now former Seagull would have been a formidable unit – we have sided with the alternatives of Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch instead.

It’s a positive too though that it seems we didn’t have a chance of convincing the midfielder to make Anfield his new home and this was down to a consistent interest from Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

Although that’s not the best update to hear, it’s not down to a lack of investment in the player or them being repulsed by the idea of representing the Reds.

£116 million is a huge fee for any player though and perhaps we will look back on this as a bullet dodged in the years to come, as well as a chance to save some money for the owners!

