David Moyes provides two-man fitness update for West Ham; Jarrod Bowen a doubt

Liverpool fans are hoping that the Reds can keep up our unbeaten start to the campaign for as much of the season as possible and that continues as we welcome West Ham to Anfield in the Premier League, with David Moyes providing a fitness update.

Speaking with the media, via whufc.com, the Scot said: “Jarrod Bowen has had a virus and we’ll need to see how he is for the weekend. The others, I think we seem okay.

“Aaron Cresswell had to come off on Thursday night with a bit of a hamstring problem, so we’ll check him out, but apart from that we’re probably about okay.”

It wasn’t too long ago that Jarrod Bowen was a reported transfer target for Jurgen Klopp and so any chance that he can miss the match would be viewed as a positive from our perspective.

With three goals and one assist in five league games so far this season, the Hammers will be desperate to have the 26-year-old available – meaning they could even field him if he isn’t at 100%.

The England international will be pushing to make a return to action but with a 3-1 win away in Europe without his services, the Londoners will have other options available.

As for Aaron Cresswell, he has lost his place in the side to Emerson Palmieri and the Scouser’s hamstring problem will likely mean he misses a return to Merseyside.

His start against Backa Topola seemed to have been handed to him with a view for rotation in mind and so there’s little reason for his fitness concern to be risked further.

Other than that, the side from the London Stadium appear to be in a strong position with their squad but we will have to see how they and us cope with our first mid-week games on the continent earlier in the week.

