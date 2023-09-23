(Video) Ange Postecoglou makes shocking Liverpool and Bill Shankly admission

Ange Postecoglou has enjoyed a great start to life in the Premier League and his latest interview has provided an unusual insight into his life away from the pitch and about Liverpool.

Speaking with BBC Sport about his love for football from a young age, the Australian said: “I was a massive Liverpool fan, I loved Bill Shankly, I loved the boot room stories.”

READ MORE: (Video) Mane jumps on Firmino’s back to celebrate goal against teammate turned foe

It’s not a massive surprise to hear that the reach of the Reds has travelled to the other side of the world but seeing as the former Celtic man is now competing against us, it’s quite a statement to put out there.

With our match against Spurs looming, it’ll surely be a special feeling for the 58-year-old to face up against his boyhood team as a manager once again.

You can watch Postecoglou’s comments on Liverpool and Shankly (from 1:57) via BBC Sport:

🤩 EOTK FPL Gameweek 5 Review 🤩: The big Salah/Haaland question, Nott. Forest man one to watch? Injuries galore…