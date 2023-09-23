‘I didn’t know’ – Pundit blown away by Jurgen Klopp’s new signing; ‘a top, top player’

Liverpool had a busy summer in the transfer window and, after a lot of hard work, it looks like Jurgen Klopp managed to secure some new options that will make a positive impact on the side with one pundit being amazed at one signing in particular.

Speaking on Premier League Productions (via tbrfootball.com), Clinton Morrison was asked: “Which player has surprised you the most so far this season?”.

The 44-year-old replied by stating: “Szoboszlai of Liverpool. The reason I say him is because when they signed him I didn’t know a lot about him, but he has been outstanding in that midfield. Edouard is a good shout as well.

“He has surprised me in a good way. I think he’s a top, top player, I didn’t know he was that good, but he’s come into the midfield and adjusted straight away, a brilliant signing.”

It does seem that many, including our own supporters, were not aware at just how good the Hungarian was when we completed the deal and now it seems like an absolute steal to complete a move for £60 million (via Sky Sports).

Our No.8 wasn’t in many discussions for signing of the summer at the start of the season but come the end of the campaign, if he keeps up his impressive start on Merseyside, then he may very well be in the mix.

It’s still very early days in his Anfield career but the 22-year-old has done a lot of things right if he wanted to win over the support of his new fans and attract attention from the wider media.

Let’s hope that we will be able to look back at his signing from RB Leipzig, alongside that of Alexis Mac Allister, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch, as part of a real summer of excellence from the Reds.

He may be surprising people now with his performances but it look very much like the captain of his nation will no longer be shocking anyone, as he increasingly looks like becoming one of our most important players.

