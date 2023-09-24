98% pass accuracy; 3 key passes: 22-y/o Liverpool man dominated the first-half vs West Ham

Dominik Szoboszlai picked up where he left off in Austria, delivering a composed outing in the first-half of action at Anfield.

The Hungarian finished the first 45 with a pass accuracy of 98% and was heavily involved elsewhere on the pitch, as demonstrated by James Pearce’s tweet on the matter online.

Szoboszlai in the first half: completed 47 of his 48 passes (98%), including three key passes. Gained possession on six occasions, more than anyone else on the pitch. #LFC — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) September 24, 2023

The former RB Leipzig joined the Reds this summer in a £60m deal, with Jurgen Klopp’s men taking advantage of a timely release clause.

Despite flattering to deceive during pre-season, the 22-year-old has proven to be worth absolutely every penny since the start of the campaign.

Alongside Premier League purchase Alexis Mac Allister, the pair have transformed a dreary, lifeless Liverpool midfield back into the engine that powered us through to cup final after cup final.

Add technical brilliance in abundance and you’ve got yourself a midfield combination that could take a team with frightening potential anywhere over the next five years or so.

