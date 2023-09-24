‘Showed today’: BBC pundit blown away by what he’s just seen from 24-year-old Liverpool ace

Stephen Warnock lauded the ‘quality moments’ on show from Liverpool and, in particular, Darwin Nunez on Sunday.

The Uruguayan baffled fans after fumbling what appeared to be a simple finish, but quickly redeemed himself with a spectacular volley goal in the second-half against West Ham.

“They were tested today at times by West Ham and they dealt with that test, clinically in front of goal,” the pundit told BBC Radio 5 Live, as was reported on the BBC’s live blog coverage.

“They got the job done and that was the most important thing.

“Some quality moments especially from Darwin Nunez who has found it difficult so far in his Liverpool career but showed today what he is capable of.”

The effort takes the former Benfica hitman’s tally to six goal contributions in seven games, or a goal/assist every 51.83 minutes this term.

Darwin Nunez showing exactly why Liverpool forked out the big

Nunez netted 15 times and supplied four assists across 42 appearances and 2,365 minutes, registering a goal contribution rate of one every 71.84 minutes.

It says a great deal that the 24-year-old has already reached half of his total assists supplied the prior term and is well on his way to bettering his goals total.

Most impressive of all, however, is how our £64m striker has evidently taken great pains to transform his style of play to meet Jurgen Klopp’s demands.

He’s a far more rounded player who holds the ball up well for his teammates, presses smartly and creates chances in and around the box.

The Uruguayan Andy Carroll? Hardly!

