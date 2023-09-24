(Video) Sublime Curtis Jones finish cruelly counted out by tight offside call at Anfield

Curtis Jones could count himself unlucky not to have given Liverpool a 2-1 lead just before half-time in today’s Premier League clash against West Ham at Anfield.

Shortly after Jarrod Bowen’s equaliser cancelled out Mo Salah’s penalty, the 22-year-old got on the end of a delicious cross from Dominik Szoboszlai, but unfortunately he moved a fraction too early and was in an offside position as he dispatched the ball to the net.

While the call was marginal but correct, the finish from the Reds midfielder was so sublime that it arguably deserved to count, with the Englishman lashing a deft half-volley past Alphonse Areola from the edge of the six-yard box.

It was cruelly bad luck on Jones, but he still merits applause for the quality of the finish, which offers plenty of encouragement that he could soon repeat it on an occasion when it’ll count on the scoreboard.

You can view the disallowed goal below, taken from PTV Sports’ match coverage and shared on Twitter/X by @znsbdbd474: