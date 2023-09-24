(Video) Diogo Jota’s instinctive close-range finish gives Liverpool commanding lead v West Ham

Diogo Jota showed his goal-poacher’s instinct with his close-range finish to put Liverpool in a commanding position against West Ham this afternoon.

The Reds were 2-1 ahead in a tight contest at Anfield when, with five minutes of normal time remaining, they won a corner in front of the Kop.

Virgil van Dijk won the first header from the set piece and nodded the ball down for the 26-year-old to calmly finish it to the net from inside the six-yard box, reading its flight perfectly to turn it home and double the home side’s lead.

Jota had to wait for an appearance off the bench today, but he certainly made the desired impact after being introduced!

You can see the 26-year-old’s goal below (taken from Viaplay Sports’ match coverage), shared on Twitter/X by @walksballs: