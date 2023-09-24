(Video) Gravenberch’s hilarious reaction to Klopp stroking his goatee will have fans chuckling away

Ryan Gravenberch was treated to some extra minutes on the pitch against West Ham as Liverpool asserted their dominance in the second-half of a game once again.

Fans may have noticed Jurgen Klopp stroking the Dutchman’s chin as he offered a few words of encouragement ahead of the midfielder’s introduction at Anfield.

Whether it was the motivational speech or the contact, the 21-year-old’s beaming smile before running onto the pitch it sure to have a few supporters chuckling away.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of footage relayed by @AnythingLFC_:

