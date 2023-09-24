What journalist noticed Klopp and Moyes doing during warm-ups ahead of Liverpool v West Ham

Neil Jones noticed Jurgen Klopp and David Moyes deep in conversation with one another prior to Liverpool’s Premier League clash against West Ham at Anfield this afternoon.

Roughly half an hour before kick-off, the journalist shared a photo of the two managers on social media, with the tacticians stood at the centre circle as the players went through their warms-up behind them.

A similar image was also posted on Twitter/X by Born ‘n Red, who noted that the two coaches had ‘been chatting for ages’ and joking that the Reds boss might be cheekily enquiring about one of today’s opponents.

We can only speculate as to the subject matter of the exchange between Klopp and Moyes, but it was interesting to see them seemingly having an extended chat so close to the start of an important fixture for both teams.

You can see Jones’ photo below, via @neiljonesgoal on Twitter/X: