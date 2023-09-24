(Video) ‘I have to…’ – Jurgen Klopp vows to ‘rewatch’ key moment from Liverpool’s win

Jurgen Klopp has admitted he’ll need to ‘rewatch’ one key moment from Liverpool’s win over West Ham on Sunday, as he didn’t have a clear view of it at the time.

The manager was referring to Darwin Nunez’s exquisite goal on the hour mark, with the Uruguayan brilliantly volleying to the net as he got on the end of a sublime through ball from Alexis Mac Allister.

The Reds boss was speaking to Sky Sports shortly after the final whistle when the reporter put to him that the moment which made it 2-1 was ‘a thing of beauty’.

Klopp replied: “It was, but I’m the poor guy in the stadium who has the worst position probably to see it! I will watch it over and over again but so far I only saw a chip and I saw a really good turn of Darwin and then the ball is in the goal, so I have to rewatch it.”

The 56-year-old is bound to cast an analytical eye over every Liverpool match after it’s finished, but we definitely recommend to him that he watches the Nunez goal on repeat – it was just so darn brilliant!

You can view Klopp’s comments below, via @SkySportsPL on Twitter/X: