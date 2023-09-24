(Video) Jurgen Klopp swoons over ‘super special’ Liverpool duo who won 8 duels combined today

Jurgen Klopp singled out two Liverpool players for praise after a ‘super special’ performance against West Ham on Sunday afternoon.

Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz were two of the three Reds who started today’s match as well as the win over LASK in the Europa League on Thursday evening, in which they played the full 90 minutes.

The South American duo featured for the bulk of the 3-1 win over David Moyes’ side as well, with both substituted in the 81st minute – not before the Uruguayan restored his team’s lead with a sumptuous goal.

Klopp was speaking to Sky Sports after the final whistle and, while he lauded an overall strong display from his team, he gave a hat tip to the two attackers for the stamina they showed after playing the entirety of Thursday’s win in Austria.

The Liverpool manager said: “Lucho and Darwin, after 90 minutes on Thursday, putting that performance on the pitch – super special.”

While a combined total of 33 passes completed mightn’t seem like much from Nunez and Diaz, the effort they showed is reflected in the pair winning eight duels between them (Sofascore), putting in plenty of graft as they played a second match in less than 72 hours.

The praise from their manager was very well deserved indeed.

You can view Klopp’s comments on the South American duo below (from 1:02), via @SkySportsPL on Twitter/X: