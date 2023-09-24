Forget Szoboszlai: Liverpool’s 70-touch pass master was simply unplayable vs West Ham

Curtis Jones had, perhaps, in the eyes of some Liverpool fans, an understated game against West Ham when compared with the all-action display of Dominik Szoboszlai.

The eye test may not necessarily reflect his growing importance to this Jurgen Klopp side, however, with the Englishman proving a reliable presence in the middle of the park.

Sofascore only gave the Scouser a score of 6.9 in the Reds’ 3-1 win over the Hammers but he was absolutely assured in midfield, enjoying 70 touches, a passing accuracy of 96% and won six out of his 12 ground duels.

Has Curtis Jones nailed down the left midfield role at Liverpool?

Many had understandably assumed Jones would have his work cut out for him to break into a Liverpool first-XI now containing Alexis Mac Allister.

With the Argentinian instead trusted to be our deepest midfielder, circumstances have created the perfect conditions for the England youth international to flourish once more at Anfield.

A player who can be trusted with the ball in the middle of the park, as the aforementioned stats arguably demonstrate, he’s quickly become Jurgen Klopp’s go-to man on the left of the midfield.

Just listen to the standing ovation he was given during his second-half substitution if you’re in doubt about his importance.

