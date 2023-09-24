‘Fuming’: £47,000-a-week Liverpool player raging on sidelines at what officials did in first-half vs West Ham

Curtis Jones was far from happy with his treatment by the on-pitch official during Liverpool’s meeting with West Ham on Sunday.

Concerns were raised as the Scouser took on treatment following a tangle with Tomas Soucek in the middle of the park, though fortunately was deemed fit enough to continue.

The £47,000-a-week (according to Salary Sport) Englishman was left a little frustrated on the sidelines, however, as reported online by Ian Doyle and Theo Squires, with the officials seeming to have forgotten all about him.

Although the ref seemed to forget he was waiting to come back on. #LFC not happy they had to play a bit with 10 men – they've done enough of that already this season — Ian Doyle (@IanDoyleSport) September 24, 2023

Curtis Jones fuming on the sidelines after the officials take an age to wave him back on. The Kop not too impressed either.#LFC #LIVWHUhttps://t.co/zzzGzH9ob7 — Theo Squires (@TheoSquiresECHO) September 24, 2023

The Merseysiders find themselves with it all to play for at the time of writing, with Jarrod Bowen’s daring diving header levelling proceedings with West Ham ahead of the half-time break.

Our No.17 has enjoyed a remarkable return to the limelight following what was a tremendous end to the 2022/23 campaign.

Jones almost turned hero in the dying stages of the first-half against David Moyes’ men, with his slightly mistimed run meaning that a wonderful late goal before the whistle was overturned for offside.

