8 changes from Klopp; Nunez starts – Liverpool confirm starting XI to face West Ham

Liverpool’s starting line-up for today’s Premier League clash against West Ham unsurprisingly shows plenty of changes from Thursday’s win over LASK.

Jurgen Klopp altered his entire XI in Austria from last weekend’s victory against Wolves, and a number of regular starters come back into the side for the visit of David Moyes’ side to Anfield this afternoon, with eight changes from the match in Linz.

The Irons were also in Europa League action just three days ago, although they had a home fixture rather than needing to travel back from mainland Europe.

Alisson comes back in between the posts after Caoimhin Kelleher started the Europa League game in Austria. In front of him, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip and Andy Robertson all return, with Virgil van Dijk getting his first domestic start since his red card at Newcastle last month.

Klopp reverts to the midfield three which started against Wolves, with Curtis Jones, Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai all coming into the team once more.

Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz both start in attack, just as they did against LASK, while Mo Salah begins on the right in place of Ben Doak.

