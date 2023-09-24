(Video) Liverpool fan footage shows near front-row view of Darwin Nunez goal celebrations

Fan footage shared on social media has shown a near front-row view of the celebrations for Darwin Nunez’s goal in Liverpool’s 3-1 win over West Ham on Sunday afternoon.

The Uruguay striker netted his team’s second of the day in some style, volleying to the net with aplomb after being brilliantly played through by Alexis Mac Allister.

Supporters in the Kenny Dalglish Stand near the corner bordering the Kop got a close-up view of the ensuing celebrations as the Reds’ number 9 was mobbed by his teammates, with Luis Diaz and Andy Robertson the first two over to congratulate him.

Plenty of fans near the front of the stand got to join in, too, with supporters and players rejoicing as one to revel in a special moment.

You can view the celebrations below, via @kungfunahi on Twitter/X: