(Video) Darwin Nunez shares adorable post-match moment with two Liverpool teammates

Darwin Nunez shared an adorable moment with two of his Liverpool teammates immediately after the Reds’ 3-1 victory over West Ham on Sunday afternoon.

The Uruguayan scored his team’s second goal at Anfield, brilliantly volleying to the net from a sublime Alexis Mac Allister pass, and the pair were joined by South American colleague Luis Diaz in a three-man huddle of appreciation after the final whistle.

The trio were also namechecked for praise by Jurgen Klopp afterwards (via Sky Sports) on a day when they made a telling contribution to LFC’s sixth successive win in all competitions.

The bond between the South American contingent at Liverpool is clear to see from the clip below, and it encapsulates the magnificent team spirit which is fuelling our excellent start to the season.

You can see the huddle between Nunez, Diaz and Mac Allister below, via @lfcsalahh on Twitter/X: