Liverpool reporter seriously impressed by £150k-p/w Reds player after ‘world class’ first-half moment vs West Ham

West Ham began proceedings against Liverpool the far stronger outfit of the two but found it difficult to establish an early lead thanks to Alisson Becker’s heroics.

Tomas Soucek found himself with a golden opportunity to take first blood six minutes into the clash but found his header thwarted by a ‘world class’ stop from the Brazilian No.1, as detailed by Neil Jones on X.

The former Roma man (on a reported £150,000-a-week, according to Capology) has been, perhaps, the Reds’ most reliable figure throughout the Jurgen Klopp regime.

With five wins from our opening six games across all competitions, it’s difficult to be overly critical when discussing our positive start to the 2023/24 campaign.

A glance back at how we began our prior season will certainly demonstrate a clear improvement in that regard, though that’s down in no small part to our remarkable ability to regain control of fixtures in the second-half of action (see Wolves and LASK for recent examples!).

We’re extremely fortunate, then, to have a goalkeeper of Alisson Becker’s quality keeping us in touching distance of a way back into the game if one is ever required.

