‘I can say…’ – Romano shares latest on EPL maestro who’s ‘super appreciated’ by Liverpool

Fabrizio Romano has said that while Liverpool are ‘very happy’ with their current midfield options, there’s one Premier League player who’s highly appreciated by Anfield chiefs.

As per Jacque Talbot, the Reds had submitted a proposal to Newcastle during the summer for Bruno Guimaraes, although it was rejected by the Tyneside club.

Romano has revealed in his latest Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside that a verbal agreement has been reached with the Magpies for the 25-year-old to sign a new long-term contract at St James’ Park.

Touching upon Liverpool’s reported interest in the Brazil international, the Italian said: “Some fans have also been asking me about Bruno and Liverpool transfer rumours, but they are very happy with the midfield they have.

“I can say, though, that those around Jurgen Klopp rate Bruno Guimaraes really highly and he’s always been super appreciated by people at Liverpool. There’s nothing else to mention at the moment.”

READ MORE: ‘He’s likely to get…’ – Journalist says ‘high energy’ Liverpool gem is facing ‘a big season’

READ MORE: Transfer insider lifts lid on Liverpool ‘proposals’ for ‘phenomenal’ midfield maestro

A player like Guimaraes could certainly have given Liverpool a tremendous playmaking impetus from the base of midfield, judging by figures from FBref.

The Brazilian has averaged 7.12 progressive passes per game over the last 12 months, which places him among the top 14% of positional peers in Europe’s five main leagues for that trait.

He’s been one of the biggest influences in Newcastle’s rise from the lower end of the Premier League table to playing in the Champions League, posting the third-highest WhoScored rating of any player in Eddie Howe’s squad last season.

With the 25-year-old having verbally agreed to extend his stay on Tyneside, it seems that he’s realistically off the table as a prospective signing for Liverpool in the immediate future.

However, should Guimaraes continue to work wonders at St James’ Park, there’s no reason why Anfield chiefs couldn’t try for him again further down the line, as he could certainly enhance an already impressive midfield on Merseyside.

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Liverpool’s challenge before January transfer window, mentality monsters back? Reds player ‘hung out to dry’ and much more!