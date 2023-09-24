(Video) Mo Salah penalty punishes Aguerd as Liverpool strike first against West Ham

In a reversal of a recent trend, Liverpool struck first in today’s Premier League clash against West Ham, with Mo Salah netting from the penalty spot.

The Egyptian sent Alphonse Areola the wrong way from 12 yards, having been fouled for the spot kick as Nayef Aguerd clattered into him inside the box.

The 31-year-old duly slotted the penalty as the Reds scored first for only the third time this season, with our legendary number 11 maintaining his sequence of scoring or setting up a goal in every match so far in 2023/24 (Transfermarkt).

You can see Salah’s spot kick below (taken from Viaplay Sports’ match coverage), shared on Twitter/X by @walksballs: