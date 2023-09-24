£180k-p/w Liverpool stalwart ‘desperate’ to stay put at Anfield amid widespread interest – report

Liverpool fans and the club’s board are set to get their way regarding one current player, according to reports.

Football Insider have claimed that Trent Alexander-Arnold is ‘desperate’ to stay at Anfield and be part of Jurgen Klopp’s ‘reloaded’ team, with the £180,000-per-week defender (Capology) understood to be close to penning a contract extension.

The 24-year-old has no desire to satisfy any of the ‘top clubs across England and Europe’ who reportedly want to lure him away from Merseyside, with one source telling the outlet that the player is fully committed to the Reds.

There’s a willingness among all parties involved to get his future resolved by extending his current deal, which runs to the summer of 2025.

Even in a summer which saw the midfield totally revamped, Trent committing his future to Liverpool would be one of the most significant moves by the club this year if, as seems likely, it comes to fruition.

Although he doesn’t turn 25 for another couple of weeks, he’s already the Reds’ vice-captain and one of the longest-serving players in Klopp’s squad, offering a reassuring sense of continuity to a team which has changed considerably over the past two years.

His importance to LFC is set to be reflected in a proposed pay increase to £250,000 per week (90min), which’d make him the second-highest earner at Anfield as things stand (Capology).

Trent isn’t just a significant player for the team – he’ll also be a crucial role mode for positional peers Calvin Ramsay and Conor Bradley in the long run, guiding the two youngsters along as they seek to make a similar impact at Liverpool to what the 24-year-old has done.

His reported willingness to commit to the Reds will be music to the ears of every supporter, and indeed his teammates, manager and the club’s hierarchy.

