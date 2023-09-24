(Video) Virgil van Dijk passion clear to see in two-word exclamation after Liverpool victory

Virgil van Dijk was back in a Premier League starting line-up for Liverpool today, having served his two-match suspension following his red card at Newcastle last month, and his delight was clear to see as he came off the pitch at Anfield.

The captain played his part as the Reds made it six win in a row in all competitions, defeating West Ham 3-1 to climb up to second in the table thanks to the North London Derby ending 2-2.

LFC’s official social media channels shared a short clip of the Dutchman walking into the tunnel after the final whistle this afternoon. Spotting the camera, the 32-year-old turned towards it and shouted “Let’s go!”, the passion writ large across his face.

It doesn’t take a top-level sleuth to know that Van Dijk was buoyant following Liverpool’s latest victory, and it’s a pleasure to have the skipper back in domestic action once again!

You can see Virgil’s reaction below, via @LFC on Twitter/X: