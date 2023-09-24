‘An outstanding footballer’ – Stephen Warnock wowed by 102-touch Liverpool wizard v West Ham

Stephen Warnock singled out one ‘outstanding’ Liverpool player for praise during Sunday’s win over West Ham at Anfield.

It was another game in which summer signing Dominik Szoboszlai repaid a large chunk of his £60m transfer fee, with the Hungarian already proving to be a masterstroke of an acquisition.

The former Reds player was on punditry duty for BBC Radio 5 Live when he said of the 22-year-old (14:16, 24 September): “He is an outstanding footballer, I think.

“When you talk about all-round game, athletically he looks absolute beast of a player. He runs past players. He has got the second, third, fourth gear to step it up. He sees a pass and can execute a pass as well.”

Szoboszlai has been a joy to watch for Liverpool, with Sky Sports’ Adam Bate noting today (live web commentary, 14:39) how the Hungarian drew gasps from the home fans at Anfield with a ‘glorious flick’.

He was a tad unlucky not to have an assist beside his name, with his delightful cross brilliantly dispatched to the net by Curtis Jones shortly before half-time, only for the Scouser to be flagged offside.

The Reds’ number 8 once again racked up some hugely impressive metrics from today’s match, as illustrated by Sofascore. He completed 81 of his 87 passes (93% accuracy), had 102 touches, took three shots, found a teammate with five of his seven long balls and made four key passes.

The difference in vibrancy between Liverpool’s midfield now and even six months ago is chalk and cheese, and a large part of that is down to the energy and craft that Szoboszlai delivers on a weekly basis. Long may it continue!

