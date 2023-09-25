(Video) 30-year-old ex-Red scores first goal since leaving Liverpool this summer

Liverpool said goodbye to several loyal servants this summer and that has led to the birth of a new team at Anfield but it’s always good to see former players doing well elsewhere too.

Scoring his first goal since leaving the club, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain bagged the winner for Besiktas and it was a decent finish from our former No.15 too.

READ MORE: (Video) Tom Werner greets Liverpool players as they prepare for West Ham game

The 30-year-old was found by a brilliant pass from Salih Ucan and it ensured that Kayserispor were defeated 2-1 at Vodafone Park.

Let’s hope that our former midfielder can continue to thrive in Turkey, where he’s already being handed consistent game time and that’s quickly being rewarded.

You can view the Oxlade-Chamberlain goal via @beINSPORTS_TR on X:

🤩 EOTK FPL Gameweek 5 Review 🤩: The big Salah/Haaland question, Nott. Forest man one to watch? Injuries galore…