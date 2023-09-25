(Video) Alisson’s heroics continue as he pulls off outrageous Kop save against Tomas Soucek

Alisson Becker seems to provide a save of the season contender every single week and as much as we’d prefer he didn’t have to, it’s a great reminder of just how important he is to the Liverpool team.

During the first-half against West Ham, Tomas Soucek was presented with a golden chance in front of the Kop and should have handed the Londoners the lead.

That was until the inevitable happened and our No.1 kept the ball out the back of his net with some more heroics.

The Brazilian is so important for our team and the good thing is that every one of our supporters knows it.

You can watch Alisson’s save (from 49:48) via Match of the Day 2 on the BBC iPlayer:

