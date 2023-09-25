Agent of reported Liverpool target shares cryptic social media post after 25y/o’s goal on Sunday

The agent of one player who’s been linked with Liverpool recently took to social media with a cryptic post regarding his client.

The Reds had reportedly sent a proposal to Newcastle towards the end of the summer transfer window regarding Bruno Guimaraes, but it was rejected by the Magpies, who are now understood to be closing in on agreeing a new contract with the 25-year-old, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The midfielder’s representative Alexis Malavolta seemed to further hint that the player is set to stay at St James’ Park, having taken to X (formerly Twitter) on Monday to share a clip of the Brazilian in action.

The caption displayed a writing hand emoji, with Guimaraes and Newcastle both tagged, as if to suggest that he’s about to pen fresh terms on Tyneside.

The 25-year-old was one of eight Magpies players to find the net in their emphatic victory over Sheffield United on Sunday, with the Daily Express reporting that he shouted ‘I’m staying’ while celebrating his goal at Bramall Lane.

It seems increasingly as if Guimaraes will shrug off the reported interest of Liverpool and other suitors to remain at Newcastle, but while he’s been a fine addition to Eddie Howe’s side, the Reds need not be too concerned.

Our own midfield rebuild over the summer is already paying dividends, with Dominik Szoboszlai enjoying a scintillating start to life at Anfield and Alexis Mac Allister getting his first assist for LFC in style yesterday with a sumptuous pass to pick out Darwin Nunez.

That’s before we even mention Ryan Gravenberch, who’s gradually integrating into the fold after his deadline day move from Bayern Munich. Meanwhile, Curtis Jones has begun the season in flying form, keeping the Dutchman and Wataru Endo out of the Premier League starting XI for the time being.

Liverpool could potentially eye up another potential raid on Newcastle for Guimaraes further down the line, but for now Jurgen Klopp must be delighted with how his current midfielders are performing.

