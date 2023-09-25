(Image) New Curtis Jones banner spotted at Anfield as Scouser handed another start by Klopp

Before the final 10 games of last season, Curtis Jones was struggling to be handed any game time for Liverpool but something seemed to click and Jurgen Klopp has made him a key part of his team.

This influx of appearances and improved performances has led to an understandable growth in fan appreciation and that was exemplified by a new banner being spotted in the Main Stand against West Ham.

With a simple message reading: ‘Ello Reds’ which is a reference to the habitually shared on social media clip from our No.17 when he said: “Hello Reds, what a win that was then!”,which was said after his derby winner in 2020.

Now much more matured and a key part of this ‘Liverpool 2.0’, the future looks bright for the 22-year-old and we all can’t wait to see what he can do in a red shirt.

You can view the Jones banner via @KopCraftsman on X:

In the starting lineup and in the Upper Main Stand. @curtisjr_10 @LFC pic.twitter.com/pJQBLjuas6 — Handmade Banners (@KopCraftsman) September 24, 2023

