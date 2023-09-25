7 duels won, 96% pass accuracy: Liverpool ace had several teammates in awe of his display on Sunday

Even with Liverpool signing four midfielders during the summer transfer window, Curtis Jones has been a regular presence in Jurgen Klopp’s line-up so far this season.

Sunday’s 3-1 win over West Ham was his third consecutive Premier League start, and his performance on the day earned him hearty congratulations from several of his teammates.

Following the result, the 22-year-old took to Instagram to register his delight, posting: ‘Proper team performance that one! +3 at home, we keep it going!’.

In subsequent comments on that post, Dominik Szoboszlai and Ryan Gravenberch both replied with fire emojis, with Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk showing his appreciation for Jones with a heart emoji.

READ MORE: Tim Sherwood blown away by technically unclean LFC player; now a ‘huge asset’ to Klopp

READ MORE: (Image) Kop present Dominik Szoboszlai with new banner as his Liverpool love affair continues

When looking back on the West Ham game, it comes as no surprise that the midfielder was being lauded by a number of his teammates.

As per Sofascore, he won more tackles (four) than any other Liverpool player on Sunday and, discounting late substitute Wataru Endo, had the highest passing success rate in Klopp’s side, completing 49 out of 51 he attempted (96% accuracy).

He also won seven of his duels and completed one dribble, and he was unlucky to have a brilliant finish ruled out just before half-time, having strayed narrowly offside.

On Monday, Jones was the subject of an article by James Pearce for The Athletic in which he was lauded for his performances since the start of the campaign, and the 22-year-old certainly played a big part in Sunday’s defeat of West Ham.

It’s always a delight to see local lads rising through the academy ranks to become crucial cogs in the Liverpool first team, and the Toxteth native deserves every bit of praise which has come his way recently.

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Liverpool’s challenge before January transfer window, mentality monsters back? Reds player ‘hung out to dry’ and much more!