(Video) What Dominik Szoboszlai did in 88th minute vs West Ham is uber impressive

Dominik Szoboszlai looks a player always destined to play in a Jurgen Klopp team.

The Hungarian has taken to the German’s ideals like a duck to water, fulfilling the defensive demands expected of the right-sided Liverpool midfielder and beyond.

A great example of his commitment to the cause at Anfield could be found late during the Reds’ 3-1 encounter with West Ham as he was seen relentlessly pressing the opposition and creating a goalscoring opportunity.

Diogo Jota might have been the better-advised option for a pass, free at the other end of the box as he was, but you have to give credit where credit’s due for the 22-year-old’s show of sheer determination.

