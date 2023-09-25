2 assists in 3 games: Forgotten Liverpool man Klopp called ‘incredible’ is simply killing it on loan

With Liverpool starting their league season in devastatingly superb fashion with five wins in a row, all the attention will understandably be on Jurgen Klopp’s ‘reloaded’ XI.

That doesn’t mean we should ignore the progress being made on the pitch beyond Merseyside’s borders, with Liverpool.com’s Bence Bocsak highlighting on X the remarkable start Tyler Morton has made to life on loan with Hull City.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Nice to see Tyler Morton settling in well at Hull City. 2 assists in 3 games in about 160 minutes played so far. In his first start at the weekend he played in a double pivot, made 5 interceptions, 7 recoveries and won 2/3 defensive duels. He’s also averaging 67.64… pic.twitter.com/lKEaN94Wah — Bence Bocsák (@BenBocsak) September 25, 2023

The Tigers now find themselves in fourth place in the Championship thanks in no small part to the Englishman’s recent efforts on the pitch.

Is there a future at Liverpool for Tyler Morton?

Reds fans may, of course, be wondering how on earth the Academy graduate could manage to break into a first-XI containing Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and the rejuvenated Curtis Jones – that’s without considering those waiting in the wings!

At 20 years of age, however, it would be utterly foolish to state that the ‘incredible’ (as once described by our head coach, as relayed by the Times) Morton’s future is written simply because of the mouth-watering abundance of midfield talent now available to Jurgen Klopp.

Harvey Elliott will be the first to tell you just how pivotal a loan spell in the Championship can be when it comes to establishing a footing at Liverpool.

If the Wallasey-born midfielder can build on his recent impressive displays in East Yorkshire, we don’t see any reason why the manager won’t give him his chance to impress come pre-season next summer.

All bets are off at that point!

