(Video) Ings, Robertson and Klopp reunite after full-time in scenes Liverpool fans will love

Whether you play a large or small part in our club’s history, the Liverpool fans will never forget your contribution and that was telling when Danny Ings made his latest return.

It was the eighth time that the forward has played against the Reds since leaving the club in 2019 but the love he received from Andy Robertson and Jurgen Klopp made it look like the first.

First our left-back shared a joke with the 31-year-old before the pair shared a big huge, then his former manager provided a loving grab of his face and another embrace followed.

It was a great show of the togetherness that was clearly present in the dressing room and, if anything, it’s is even stronger today.

You can watch the interaction between Ings, Robertson and Klopp courtesy of Astro SuperSport (via @May26LFC on X):

Big hugs for ex teammates Robbo x Ingsy pic.twitter.com/5OUJabGHuG — May (@May26LFC) September 24, 2023

