What LFC coaches are doing with ‘frankly ridiculous’ 22-year-old behind the scenes will delight fans

The spotlight will have been on Liverpool’s summer signings, Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister, after yet another impressive display in the English top-flight.

Curtis Jones’ progress since the tail-end of the prior campaign, however, shouldn’t be forgotten or overlooked.

The Reds’ coaching staff certainly haven’t, with James Pearce highlighting the important work going on behind the scenes to further develop the 22-year-old’s use of the ball.

“He’s also had some major hurdles thrown in his path since he was handed his debut at the age of 17 away to Wolves in the FA Cup in January 2019 and then truly burst onto the scene with a stunning winner against Everton in the same competition a year later,” the reporter wrote for The Athletic.

“A freak eye injury sustained in training derailed his progress in 2021-22 and then last season a stress response in his shinbone wrecked his hopes of making up for lost time.

Thankfully, that misfortune is now behind him. He’s fit and healthy and playing with both rhythm and belief. Klopp and his staff have worked with him on moving the ball quicker. His decision-making is much better.”

The Scouser’s stats during the 3-1 win over West Ham most certainly reflect this, as he registered a 96% pass success rate at Anfield.

READ MORE: Tim Sherwood blown away by technically unclean LFC player; now a ‘huge asset’ to Klopp

READ MORE: ‘Massive’: Klopp seriously wowed by how much 24-year-old LFC player has improved

Curtis Jones one of the first names on the teamsheet?

To say that the ‘frankly ridiculous’ (as once described by Ian Doyle) Jones is only reliable in possession, of course, would just be scratching at the surface of what he offers alongside our summer arrivals, with the aforementioned report nodding to his ‘tireless pressing’ and four tackles won against the Hammers.

Jurgen Klopp’s repeated faith in his ability has been met with derision and rolled eyes in some quarters, though it would surely be impossible for even the most ardent of the Englishman’s critics to claim that the manager’s belief is unfounded.

The shirt’s his, as far as we’re concerned here at Empire of the Kop – and long may it continue to be so!

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Liverpool’s challenge before January transfer window, mentality monsters back? Reds player ‘hung out to dry’ and much more!