Curtis Jones lifts lid on Klopp’s HT team talk that inspired West Ham victory

Jurgen Klopp was often left at a loss for words to explain repeatedly poor performances last term, each more inexplicable than the last.

The German tactician has discovered no such issues thus far in this campaign and, if anything, has found his powers of encouragement fully restored if Curtis Jones’ unveiling of the 55-year-old’s half-time team talk is any indication.

“It was a strange one. When we came inside, we were a little bit quiet because they scored at the end of the first half, so it felt like a bit of a sting, but the gaffer just came in, got up the clips of where we were playing well and playing through them and we had chances where we could have scored,” the Scouser told the club’s official website. “There was my one when I scored and I was offside, so he was just saying to go out there and to play the same way.”

Jarrod Bowen had levelled the playing field late in the first-half of Liverpool’s 3-1 win over West Ham to offer a fair reflection of the balance of play before Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota capitalised on the momentum the hosts’ had then built up.

Liverpool 2.0 could be Jurgen Klopp’s most frightening yet

Second-half resurgences are becoming a common theme with this Liverpool side, albeit at the cost of exposing our ongoing struggles to assert control in the opening stages.

It’s worth bearing in mind that Klopp’s ‘reloaded’ outfit has barely got off the ground, let alone reached its fullest potential. Despite that, we’re already second with a whopping 16 points secured from a possible 18 in the league.

Can you imagine just how frightening we’ll be once every new signing has settled in and we’ve reached a state of coherency across the pitch?

There’s so much more to come from Liverpool 2.0.

