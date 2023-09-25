(Image) Kop present Dominik Szoboszlai with new banner as his Liverpool love affair continues

Liverpool fans have fallen in love with Dominik Szoboszlai and we’re not playing it cool, with a new banner already being unfurled on the Kop for our new hero.

At the end of the match the flag was on display and as Jurgen Klopp provided his new No.8 a huge hug – it was a real insight to the mutual feeling of love between player, manager and the supporters.

In the colours of the Hungarian flag, the words: ‘Szoboszlai, Székesfehérvár, Hungary’ are printed which is obviously the name of our new midfielder alongside his home city and nation.

We’re still in the very early days of this relationship but at the moment it looks like a match made in heaven – long may it last!

You can view the image of Szoboszlai’s flag via @empireofthekop on X:

Klopp and Szoboszlai hug as the Kop present him with his new banner ❤️🫂🇭🇺 #LFC pic.twitter.com/HDNBDNcVXG — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) September 25, 2023

