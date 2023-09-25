(Video) Kostas Tsimikas’ cheeky reply perfectly encapsulates how much he loves Liverpool

Kostas Tsimikas has made no secret in the past of his love for Liverpool, dubbing himself the ‘Scouser from Greece‘, and a cheeky reply to one question which was put to him recently shows just how much he’s taken to life on Merseyside.

The 27-year-old signed a new contract on Monday and subsequently partook in a quickfire question-and-answers session as part of a video for the club’s social media channels.

When quizzed about what he loved most about living in Liverpool, he cited going out and about to meet the locals, as well as walking his dogs. He also noted how the people of the city are ‘very friendly’ and ‘kind’ and always ‘want the best for you’.

As if Tsimikas hadn’t already endeared himself enough to the fan base at that point, the coup de grace came when he was asked to name ‘the most Scouse player’ in Jurgen Klopp’s squad, replying with a smile: ‘I think, me!’.

The likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Curtis Jones might have something to say about that, but the Greek Scouser’s reply perfectly sums up his love for the club and the city, and shows why we love him just as much in return!

You can view Tsimikas’ answers below, via @LFC on Twitter/X: