(Video) Move over Trent: Jaw-dropping footage shows LFC already have ideal alternative for inverted role

There was a slight sense of panic online after Trent Alexander-Arnold sustained a hamstring injury in the 3-0 win over Aston Villa.

Who on earth would Liverpool ask to fulfil his unique inverted fullback role in his absence, many a Red questioned online.

Following a mixed performance against Wolves, Joe Gomez quieted fears over his capabilities in that regard with a masterful display in our hosting of West Ham United.

One clip, in particular, showcases the England international superbly evading pressure in the middle of the park before quickly advancing the play toward the final third.

Only one question remains: Can the former Charlton Athletic prospect deliver such convincing displays in such a demanding role on a regular basis?

