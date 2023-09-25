(Video) ‘Here to stay’: Beloved Liverpool star just announced his own contract extension

Kostas Tsimikas has officially extended his stay at Anfield, announcing the news in a video shared by Liverpool’s official X account.
The left-back, lovingly dubbed the ‘Greek Scouser’, shared his adoration for his home in Merseyside in a heartwarming clip released on Monday afternoon.
It’s a new long-term contract that will take the former Olympiakos star beyond his 2025 stay at Anfield – a decision that’s sure to go down well with the fanbase at large.
You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @LFC:
Our Greek Scouser ✊🇬🇷 pic.twitter.com/RkUbYu0jpW
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 25, 2023