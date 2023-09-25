(Video) ‘Here to stay’: Beloved Liverpool star just announced his own contract extension

News Videos
Posted by

Kostas Tsimikas has officially extended his stay at Anfield, announcing the news in a video shared by Liverpool’s official X account.

The left-back, lovingly dubbed the ‘Greek Scouser’, shared his adoration for his home in Merseyside in a heartwarming clip released on Monday afternoon.

It’s a new long-term contract that will take the former Olympiakos star beyond his 2025 stay at Anfield – a decision that’s sure to go down well with the fanbase at large.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @LFC:

More Stories Kostas Tsimikas Liverpool

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *