Lucas Leiva aims brilliant retort at Michail Antonio after Liverpool’s win over West Ham

Lucas Leiva took a cheeky swipe at Michail Antonio following Liverpool’s 3-1 victory over West Ham on Sunday.

The Irons attacker had claimed in the days leading up to the fixture that his side would finish ahead of the Reds in the Premier League this season, but was made to eat his words by yesterday’s result.

Fan site Liverpool Goals also reminded the Jamaica international of his bold prediction in the wake of LFC’s sixth win in a row in all competitions with a post on Instagram, and the former Anfield midfielder chimed in by commenting ‘Unlucky’, accompanied by a crying with laughter emoji.

Antonio had the perfect opportunity to back up his words when West Ham took on Jurgen Klopp’s side at the weekend, but the 33-year-old had a day to forget.

He was the Hammers’ second lowest-rated player by Sofascore, failing to land a shot on target, touching the ball 24 times (fewest of any starter for David Moyes’ team), giving away possession 11 times, completing only five passes and losing 12 of his 16 duels before he was substituted on 74 minutes.

In light of those returns, he may well be wishing he could turn back the clock and stop himself from giving Liverpool further motivation to get one over on their opponents yesterday, not that it was needed.

West Ham sit six points behind us in the table already and, while they could yet enjoy a good season, it seems very unlikely considering the Reds’ current form that the east Londoners will be looking down at us in the final reckoning.

Lucas couldn’t help but take aim at Antonio following his recent remarks, with the Brazilian further endearing himself to his former club’s supporters in the process!

