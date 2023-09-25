Liverpool given potential boost over ‘very special’ target; Bellingham is in awe of him – report

According to reports from Germany, Liverpool could just have been handed a potential boost to their hopes of signing a transfer target who’s wowed a certain Jude Bellingham.

Bild have claimed that Borussia Dortmund are open to selling Youssoufa Moukoko for ‘a decent transfer fee’, with the Reds among a cluster of clubs believed to be targeting the 18-year-old.

Real Madrid are also among his admirers, with his former BVB teammate Bellingham reported to have ‘spoken out in favour of’ his current club making a move for the German teenager.

Moukoko made history at last year’s World Cup when he became the youngest-ever player to represent Germany at the finals, featuring against Japan just three days after his 18th birthday (Kicker).

He doesn’t turn 19 until next November but has already surpassed 75 appearances for Dortmund, although each of his five outings so far this term have come as a substitute (Transfermarkt).

After scoring his first goal in senior football just before Christmas 2020 against Union Berlin, when he had just turned 16, opposing captain Christopher Trimmel hailed the teenager as ‘something very special’ (BVB Buzz).

Moukoko has already achieved plenty in his career for such a young player, and his club’s reported openness to selling him could play into Liverpool’s hands if the Anfield hierarchy wish to take advantage.

Of course, the German international would have some fierce competition for places in Jurgen Klopp’s squad, with Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo already alternating at centre-forward, but it’ll be intriguing to see if the Reds can avenge missing out on Bellingham by bringing his former teammate to Merseyside.

