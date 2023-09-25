Declan Rice example could see Liverpool land Mo Salah clone – journalist

Dean Jones has suggested that Jarrod Bowen could follow ex-West Ham man Declan Rice’s example by potentially joining Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.

The English attacker has been heavily linked with the Reds in recent years and could be considered a potential option to replace Mo Salah should the Egyptian part ways with the Reds in the coming windows.

“There’s going to come a time when Bowen will have options to leave West Ham and I think you’ll consider it as well,” the reporter told GIVEMESPORT (via West Ham Zone).

“It’s not that he will want to leave, but he’ll see for example, what’s happened to Declan Rice and the rise in profile that he’s just had since leaving West Ham.

“You can just see the aura around Rice since leaving that he felt ready for something a bit bigger. And while West Ham is a big club, it’s not as big as an Arsenal or a Liverpool or a Man United. And at some point, Bowen is going to have that opportunity.

“I think that Liverpool will continue monitoring Bowen, as they’ve admired him for quite a while and knowing that the Salah exit probably isn’t too far away, now they should still be looking at it.”

Few expect such an eventuality to come to pass in January, especially in light of the 31-year-old’s scintillating start to the 2023/24 campaign.

The ‘if’ question continues to persist, however, and one might imagine that our recruitment team has already begun plugging away, searching for potential solutions to what would be a cosmic Liverpool problem.

The boat has surely sailed for Jarrod Bowen…

An in-depth look at possible replacements over at The Athletic saw Mark Carey and Andy Jones suggest the ‘outstanding’ (FouFourTwo) Hammers ace as a ‘Premier League-ready replacement’.

Posting numbers that compare well to Salah’s metrics ‘within a far less possession-dominant side’, we’d be surprised if the wide man didn’t feature somewhere on the shortlist.

That said, we struggle to see a world in which we seriously contemplate a 27-year-old – the age Bowen will turn next summer – as a top-of-the-list option to fill our No.11’s boots.

As brilliant as we feel the Englishman is, we fear, should our Egyptian King indeed in 2024, that the boat has sailed for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

