£90k-p/w player is desperate to earn a start v Liverpool; scored against the Reds 3 times before

One Tottenham player in particular is yearning to force his way into Ange Postecoglou’s starting line-up for next Saturday’s clash against Liverpool.

Richarlison has had to be content with coming off the bench in his last three games (WhoScored), but having netted in the dramatic recent win over Sheffield United after openly admitting to experiencing ‘a turbulent time off the pitch’ this year (BBC).

The 26-year-old was speaking to ESPN Brazil when he stated his intentions to try and reclaim a starting berth when the Reds go to north London next weekend.

Richarlison said: “What I was suffering from wasn’t on the field, in training, it was the bad people around me. Thank God these people left, there’s everything to improve. Now it’s time to train as hard as I can this week to be a starter (against Liverpool).”

The £90,000-per-week Spurs striker (Capology) has previously infuriated Liverpool fans with some of his social media antics, not least after the Reds lost the 2022 Champions League final.

He’s also netted against us three times in the past, twice with Everton and once with his only Premier League goal of last season (Transfermarkt), which briefly drew Tottenham level at Anfield to cap a comeback from 3-0 before Diogo Jota struck a dramatic stoppage time winner.

Given his track record against Jurgen Klopp’s side, and his absence from Postecoglou’s starting line-up since the end of August, it’s no wonder the Brazil international is especially craving to be selected for Saturday’s encounter.

Whoever is picked to start for Spurs at the weekend, Liverpool will need to be wary of a team who look vastly improved from last term despite selling Harry Kane over the summer.

We certainly don’t want to see Richarlison scoring against us yet again and dancing a pigeon jig of delight, but on a more serious note, we wish him well as he seeks to put his recent mental health difficulties behind him. Ultimately, some things are more important than football.

