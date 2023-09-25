Tim Sherwood blown away by technically unclean LFC player; now a ‘huge asset’ to Klopp

Tim Sherwood couldn’t praise Darwin Nunez enough after his goalscoring display against West Ham United at the weekend.

The Uruguayan international put the Merseysiders ahead in their battle with David Moyes’ men at Anfield with a goal of such great technical quality it arguably defies the pundit’s accusation of a lack of technical cleanliness.

“He is back to his best. Causing havoc up there for any defenders. I really like Liverpool and I think they are going to challenge for the Premier League title,” the former Spurs boss told Premier League Productions.

“He is a nuisance. I wouldn’t want to play against him. He is a pest. He runs you in-behind. He can take the ball. He is a good size and backs in.

“He isn’t technically very clean, but sometimes, that’s his biggest asset – I think he is a real threat. I think he is a huge asset to Liverpool now.”

The 24-year-old currently finds himself on six goal contributions (four goals and two assists) in seven games, across all competitions.

Darwin Nunez is one to watch this season

Whilst we’re in agreement that Nunez’s game is a little raw in parts, there’s a clear improvement in his overall contribution to the side which is worth mentioning.

Jurgen Klopp has already highlighted the defensive side of his output – a central consideration for the manager when looking at which forwards to grant regular minutes on the pitch.

With a goal contribution rate of one every 51.83 minutes on top of that, there’s not a doubt in our minds that the former Benfica striker will change many a mind across the league over his ability and importance to this Liverpool side over the course of the current campaign.

Keep a close eye on Nunez!

