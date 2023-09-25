(Video) Liverpool fans will love Szoboszlai and Gakpo’s tireless pressing in 88th minute against West Ham

When you’re two goals ahead in a game and can see the clock ticking towards the 90th minute, you might expect some players to start going down the gears but not Dominik Szoboszlai and Cody Gakpo.

With West Ham in position and two minutes remaining, the tireless running of both men was immediately obvious and led to a great chance for the Dutchman to have a shot on goal.

It was a huge effort from both but when we consider that the Hungarian had started the match and already seemingly covered every single blade of grass on the pitch, his work rate is really impressive.

This looks like the Liverpool of old and Jurgen Klopp is certainly building something once again, something we can all get behind and should be very excited to watch.

You can watch the video of Szoboszlai and Gakpo’s pressing courtesy of Premier League Productions (via @DarwinNune35797 on X):

