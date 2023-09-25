(Video) Szoboszlai shows off his ridiculous skill with outrageous flick whilst cornered by two men

Dominik Szoboszlai seemingly can’t do wrong in a Liverpool shirt at the moment and this continued with his latest performance against West Ham providing a glut of personal highlights.

One such moment came in the first half when our No.8 was cornered by Lucas Paqueta and Emerson Palmieri, with seemingly no way out to find any of his teammates.

READ MORE: (Video) Liverpool fans will love Szoboszlai and Gakpo’s tireless pressing in 88th minute against West Ham

However, the flick provided by the Hungarian meant that the ball found its way to Mo Salah and the impressed Anfield crowd let out an audible gasp – before a huge applause was awarded to the midfielder.

The 22-year-old has settled into life on Merseyside so well and long may his impervious form continue!

You can watch the video of Szoboszlai’s pass courtesy of Premier League Productions (via @compsIfc on X):

🤩 EOTK FPL Gameweek 5 Review 🤩: The big Salah/Haaland question, Nott. Forest man one to watch? Injuries galore…