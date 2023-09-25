(Video) Tom Werner greets Liverpool players as they prepare for West Ham game

It’s not often that we see a representative of FSG at the match but that was the case against West Ham, with the chairman of both Liverpool and the Boston Red Sox – Tom Werner – being spotted pitch-side.

The 73-year-old was greeting the goalkeepers as they headed onto the pitch for their pre-match warm-up and seemed to be warmly received by Alisson Becker, Caoimhin Kelleher, Adrian and coach Jack Robinson.

It’s unknown what the purpose of the American’s visit was but if he was watching the progress of ‘Liverpool 2.0’ then it’s safe to say that he would have been impressed with what he saw.

If we get a performance like that every time one of the club’s hierarchy arrives, then let’s hope there’s someone there every game!

You can watch the video of Werner, Alisson and the rest of the goalkeeper contingent via @bornnredlfc on X:

